© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Group Chat logo with BTPMN PR logo in top corner
Group Chat

Shamrocks, Brackets & Pi: A Festive Group Chat Celebration!

Published March 14, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
GROUP CHAT logo with Bentley's headshot, along with a headshot of each guest for this episode

Get ready for a lively and festive episode of Group Chat! This week, Bentley and friends Pat Kelly, S.J. Velasquez, and Charmagne Chi dive into all things St. Patrick’s Day—from the rich history of Irish dance and music to the unique story behind not one, but TWO Buffalo St. Patrick’s Day parades and the lasting influence of Irish heritage in the city.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! We’re also tackling March Madness and Pi Day, breaking down the bracket buzz, debating the best pump-up songs, and testing our math skills with Pi-themed trivia. Plus, Group Chat’s social media expert, Katie Daughterty, will wow us all by reciting an impressive string of Pi digits live on air!

It’s a jam-packed episode filled with history, culture, and plenty of laughs—don’t miss it!

Watch on YouTube

Group Chat 2025
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
Load More