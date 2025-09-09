© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Heastie announces significant funding to Southtowns community projects

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jamal Harris Jr.
Published September 9, 2025 at 4:55 PM EDT
Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblyman Pat Burke present $1.2 million grant to Our Lady of Victory Basilica
State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was feeling awfully generous today.

Lackawanna’s historic Our Lady of Victory Basilica is seeing a major win for its dome restoration project. OLV received $1.2 million to finish the project, significantly up from the previous amount $250,000. Monsignor David LiPuma, who heard rumors of the Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s generous community based funding , says he was taken aback by the decision to fill the entire $1.2 million dollar gap.

"We heard that the speaker, when he comes, sometimes likes to bump the number up. So we kind of heard a rumor that that might be something he might do, but never in a million years and I mean never in a million years, did I think he was going to go from 250,000 to $1.2 million."

OLV began the project last summer, attempting to raise $3 million to restore the art filled dome. Assemblyman Pat Burke said he wanted to the speaker too see the significance the Basilica has to the local community.

The historic dome is filled with 100-year-old copper, and weather deterioration has led to water leaks.

The generosity did not stop there. Earlier in the day Heastie stopped by Hamburg Youth Center to join Assemblyman Jon Rivera in awarding the facility $1.4 million dollars. Heastie, electing to up the originally planned $100,000 up to seven-figures, came to the surprise of youth and rec director Josh Haeick.

"This isn't normally the case, but I'm speechless...and I'm sorry I'm so emotional, but this is my second home, so thank you."

Assemblyman Jon Rivera joined by Speaker Carl Heastie at Hamburg Youth Center
Haeick says the money will go towards expanding the building and make it more accessible for children with disabilities.
