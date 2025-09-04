© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

BPS Superintendent welcomes students back to school

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jamal Harris Jr.
Published September 4, 2025 at 6:06 PM EDT
Superintendent Pascal Mubenga addresses the media ahead of the start to the school year
Superintendent Pascal Mubenga addresses the media ahead of the start to the school year

Buffalo Public Schools welcomed students back to the classroom today. Superintendent Pascal Mubenga, Ph.D., shared a message of optimism regarding the start of the new school year.

"We have schools that are really doing well. We also have schools that may have some challenges as well, but I would like to say to my board, all our teachers, and all our leaders in different schools to believe in every student that we have in our buildings, that by the end of the year, we're all going to come and be able to celebrate."

Mubenga also mentioned how he's excited to meet with students and teachers and listen to any advice they have for the school district.

"I don't believe in this hierarchy stuff, so I'm going to flatten the organization a little bit so teachers, when they see me in the buildings, they can talk to me."

Houghton Academy where Mubenga delivered the remarks was the first of multiple schools he is scheduled to visit over the first two days of classes.
