County officials raise 'Flag of Hope' to bring awareness to suicide prevention

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jamal Harris Jr.
Published September 12, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT
Erie County Commissioner of mental health Sarah Bonk speaks at suicide prevention flag raising
September is Suicide Prevention Month and today county officials gathered outside of the Rath Building to raise a flag of hope and bring awareness to suicide prevention. Since 2022, deaths by suicide in the U.S. have been nearing 70-year record highs. Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gail Burstein says fostering human connections is one of the best ways the community can help in suicide prevention.

"Part of that human connection involves checking in on people, and that action is something we can't do with a spreadsheet, we can't do with a chart, and we can't do with just a press event."

If you or someone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide you can visit www.erie.gov/mentalhealth for resources to help, or call the national crisis line at 9-8-8.
Jamal Harris Jr.
Jamal Harris Jr. joined the BTPM news team in September of 2024. He serves as the local host for NPR’s “All Things Considered” as well a government reporter.
