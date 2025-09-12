County officials raise 'Flag of Hope' to bring awareness to suicide prevention

September is Suicide Prevention Month and today county officials gathered outside of the Rath Building to raise a flag of hope and bring awareness to suicide prevention. Since 2022, deaths by suicide in the U.S. have been nearing 70-year record highs. Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gail Burstein says fostering human connections is one of the best ways the community can help in suicide prevention.

"Part of that human connection involves checking in on people, and that action is something we can't do with a spreadsheet, we can't do with a chart, and we can't do with just a press event."