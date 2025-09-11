© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Mandella Market boycotts shift to East Ferry location

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jamal Harris Jr.
Published September 11, 2025 at 4:24 PM EDT
A closed sign appears on the gate of Mandella market
Jamal Harris Jr.
/
BTPM NPR
A closed sign appears on the gate of Mandella market

Protests at Mandella Market locations in Buffalo continue over the alleged assault of a Black woman in their Broadway and Jefferson store, Tuesday night. While the city closed that store, a second one on East Ferry was continuing to operate until community activists forced the store to close earlier today. Nate Boyd, who organized the boycott, said for residents — enough is enough.

"So this is the bottom line. You're not going to be abusing our women or our men in this community. We want to see licenses. We want to see permits to work, permits to sell gas. We want to see it all, we don't have enough," said Boyd outside of the store. "We want some answers, and they gonna answer us, because if they don't answer us, we're gonna make them lose money, because we're gonna shut them down."

In the video of the alleged assault posted to social media, the woman is surrounded by five men, all apparently employees of the store. Two of them are seen restraining her and seemingly preparing to assault her with a wooden object. Boyd claims the alleged assault stemmed over a financial dispute between the woman and management. Buffalo police say their investigation is ongoing.
