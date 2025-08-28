Judge temporarily reinstates terminated administrators at King Center Charter School

New York Supreme Court Justice Joseph C. Lorigo has granted a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to allow the terminated administrators from King Center Charter School to return to work today. However, the charter school's board of director just hired a new principal, despite community backlash, and just days before a new school year begins.

Advocates for the now reinstated administrators filled last night's board meeting to show their displeasure for the board's latest personnel move.

"Tomorrow morning, we know you requested that the administrators not show up. It is the their full intention to be here in accordance with the judge's order tomorrow morning, to resume their rightful place," said Sam Radford III

King Center Charter School held a special board meeting Wednesday evening, there first one since the terminations of the schools original administrators

Board President Cheryl Colston refused to comment on the matter, instead choosing to reaffirm her belief in the new principal.

"The new principal comes with us, comes to us with a wealth of information, with the wealth of experience, more so than the prior administrator," Colston said.

Back in June, during an eighth grade graduation ceremony, the school’s principal, vice principal and dean of students were let go without warning. The director of curriculum and instruction then resigned in protest, but have since been returned to the position.

The board hired Mariah Fiona Kramer to be the school's new principal, who was most recently a principal at Buffalo Creek Academy before the school closed in March.

The judge’s orders demands that the school’s board of trustees and Executive Director Tamaira Coleman appear at a hearing Oct. 8 in Erie County Court to defend their reasoning for the personnel decisions.

Community advocates believe that the board violated it's bylaws, as they have been acting with five members instead of the required eleven. Colston however claimed the bylaws do allow for five board members to make decisions.

Last night's board meeting only saw four board members in attendance. Multiple board members ignored BTPM NPR's request for comment on the status of the fifth board member.

