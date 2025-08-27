Mubenga 'ready for the challenge' of being BPS Superintendent

At this time last year Pascal Mubenga was travelling the world amid his departure from the top job at Durham Public Schools. However it was only a matter of time before the comfortable retirement life was too boring as he explains he knew he could still make a difference.

"I would take international trip or come back. I'll go to the gym four times a week, okay, but I still have time. I can do more."

Mubenga’s tenure in Durham, North Carolina ended in controversy, resigning from the job amid protest from staff over an accounting error giving staff pay raises that the district did not have money for. Mubenga has not been shy in taking accountability for the mistake.

"What folks see in the news, if he did all this work why did he leave? Our principals were getting paid really well our teachers, we got them to the third highest pay in the state. I was really continuing to work to make sure that they were number one."

"Long story short, I was not knowledgeable about that particular piece of information. But I think I'm going to have extra eyes on what we're doing here, so that a situation like that won't happen again."

Mubenga has been applauded by many for his work at his previous school districts; to achieve similar success in Buffalo, he mentions a community-oriented blueprint would have to be at the center of it all.

"So if all these board members have several ideas, and you don't have a blueprint that's going to drive everybody toward one particular aim it's going to be chaotic. That's why, if we have to go to that process, it's not the Mubenga strategic plan it's the community strategically."

Mubenga debuted to BTPM his coveted four pillars approach to leading a school district. However, he mentions specifically the two pillars of accountability and student incentivization will be crucial to the district’s success.

"[Accountability] that's something that is not popular to a lot of people. If the superintendent is not doing what he said was going to do, the board is going to hold the superintendent accountable."

"I've been very fortunate to work in districts with minority majorities. A lot of minority students don't work for free. You have to be able to incentivize students along the way. If Johnny comes to school five days in a row and in the past would only come two or three day you got to show Johnny we appreciate you."

There's a lot of optimism surrounding the new school year but Mubenga still has a few concerns he would like to tackle before the Sept. 4 start.

"I think transportation is one that really will keep me up and then the other one is staffing. That's really pretty much my focus as I'm working with my team from HR to make sure that we have all those vacancies filled."

With the demanding work cycle that comes with being a school

superintendent Mubenga mentions he has a few hobbies he enjoys that keep him grounded.

"I love to play tennis. Hopefully I'll be able to find some folks around here. Maybe I'll go to some other school and try to play with some students there. I started learning to play guitar about a couple years ago, and I'm getting a little bit better with that."

"I'm telling you. I tried to play golf back in the days that was early 2000's and first time was okay. Second time, I was really terrible."

Mubenga is caught up on the states latest educational initiatives, which include a cellphone ban and the phasing out of regents exams. The elimination of the exams which have been administered in New York since the late 19th century state has come as a shock to some however, Mubenga is unphased.

"I will say this, this is nothing new under the sun. When it comes to state assessment, there's a place for it, but there is also place for innovation. We are really prepared, and we're going to be more prepared as well as this is becoming a law, and we're going to be in compliance."

For Mubenga this is year one of a three year contract that will pay him $285,000 annually.