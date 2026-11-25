Stellantis is taking the auto workers union, UNIFOR, to court, accusing the union of blocking access to its idled Brampton, Ont., assembly plant.

In a statement of claim, Stellantis is seeking an injunction to stop the alleged obstruction of its property. Stellantis is accusing UNIFOR members of preventing environmental work from proceeding by blocking the entrances to the plant and are refusing to allow access to the site by an environmental consulting firm.

The automaker needs to conduct the assessment as part of its sale to Canadian armored car company Roshel.

It’s the latest twist in the fight to prevent the sale of the Brampton plant.

"There are hundreds of workers there that are protesting, and Stellantis, in its agreement of purchase and sale, likely needs to be able to demonstrate what the environmental condition of the site is," said Flavio Volpe, president of the automotive parts manufacturers association. "We’ve seen this before. It’s just very dramatic because it’s news of the day. But more important is that UNIFOR and Stellantis are at the same table with the federal and provincial government talking about the potential of keeping that plant open."

The president of UNIFOR, Lana Payne, has said the sale of the plant to Roshel is unacceptable to her union.

The plant has been idle since 2023. More than 2,200 workers are on layoff pay.

Canada’s industry minister has threatened to sue Stellantis for hundreds of millions of dollars if it goes ahead with the sale of the plant — at the same time saying there could be more financial incentive if the automaker agrees not to sell the plant.

All the stakeholders involved are due to meet again later this week.