Analysts and the auto industry will be turning to Toronto and a key meeting Friday that might decide the fate of workers at the idled Stellantis plant in Brampton, Ont.

The global head of the automaker is to meet with Canada’s industry minister, the auto workers union and officials from the Ontario government.

Stellantis already has been served a notice of default by industry minister Melanie Joly after it announced the sale of the Brampton plant. Ottawa had provided more than $200 million in 2023 to have the automaker retool its Brampton and Windsor operations. Joly said if the sale to armored car manufacturer Roshel goes through, she wants that money repaid — and she’ll sue to get it.

Stellantis has offered to repay $24 million.

Joly said the government will offer Stellantis what she calls "an aggressive package" aimed at getting Stellantis to stay. That’s on the table Friday when she and other stakeholders meet with the global head of Stellantis, Antonio Filosa.

Joly said the fate of the 2,200 employees in Brampton is at stake.

"Either they keep the plant open, and then, of course, we’ll work on a solution, of course we want workers to continue to have a job," Joly said. "If not, we’ll get our money back. I sent a notice of default. They have less than 30 days at this point, and they’re exposed for a multi-million dollar lawsuit from the government of Canada against Stellantis."

Ontario officials say they’re hopeful the meeting with Stellantis will have good results. Premier Doug Ford said he’ll attend the meeting to see where the automaker stands, adding that his goal is to make sure jobs are brought back to the Brampton facility.

In a statement, Stellantis said it remains committed to engaging constructively with the Canadian and Ontario governments and the union over the sale of the Brampton assembly plant.