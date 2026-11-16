Stellantis saga continues, government committed to blocking plant sale

Uncertainty once again clouds the future of an idled assembly plant in Brampton, Ont.

After Stellantis' announcement that it was selling the plant to defense contractor Roshel, industry minister Melanie Joly called a meeting in Toronto of major stakeholders.

"Patience has its limits," Joly said. "To be frank, I’m fed up."

There have been dozens of meetings between the government, Stellantis and Roshel between May and September aimed at finding a solution that would satisfy the government, the automaker and the union.

But after Thursday’s meeting, UNIFOR President Lana Payne appeared subdued.

"We had one job during this trade war: To protect the auto industry from Donald Trump," Payne said. "And not to allow an auto plant to fall. Why could not something have been done last week, or the week before, or the week before that to stop this from happening?"

Meanwhile, Joly said the government would sue Stellantis for money it provided in 2022 for re-tooling its Canadian plants in Brampton and Windsor. Stellantis has offered to pay back $24 million — about 10% of what was given.

"I’ve always negotiated with one company, and that company was Stellantis," Joly said. "If they go ahead and sell the plant, following the 30-day MOU which they just signed, will be in breach of their commitment. They will owe Canadian taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. That is the position of the government."

Ottawa has served Stellantis with a notice of default on the funding agreement.

In a statement, Stellantis Canada President Trevor Longley acknowledged the uncertainty over the future of Brampton, but it also means the plant could continue in a productive industrial use by Roshel, and create new jobs for workers in Brampton. But there’s no guarantee laid off Stellantis workers would get those jobs. Roshel said they would be considered, but that’s it, and it’s unlikely they would be union jobs.

Vito Beato, the UNIFOR local president in Brampton, said the 2,200 laid off employees are angry.

"Our members ratified an agreement back in 2023 that promised them a future," Beato said. "They’ve been dealing with uncertainty, anxiety, a lot of pain through this whole process. We feel very betrayed."

So why has there been no solution, given that talks have been going on so long?

"Stellantis has been working diligently over the past year to try and find a solution," said Brian Kingston with the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association. "But we are faced with a very difficult macroeconomic environment for the auto industry, writ large. We continue to have tariffs on Canadian auto production. Manufacturers have paid in excess of $7 billion in tariffs on their production that goes into the U.S."

But late Friday night, Joly revealed the government is still working to save the Brampton plant.

"So we’ve put an aggressive package to Stellantis to prevent the sale," she said. "We are still in solution mode to prevent the sale."

Details of that package have not yet been made public, but Joly said no new government money is available unless Stellantis meets its obligations. She’s also asked for a meeting with the global head of Stellantis. It’s not clear where that leaves Roshel; other than holding a signed agreement of purchase and sale.