A glimmer of hope remains for the future of the Stellantis assembly plant, in Brampton, Ont.

After a high-stakes meeting Friday between the automaker’s global head, the Canadian and Ontario governments, and the union, there will be more discussions — possibly as early as this week.

Stellantis wants to sell the Brampton plant to Canadian armored car maker Roshel, which said it won’t pick up the responsibility for the 2,200 unionized workers who have been on the sidelines for two years. The Canadian government said Stellantis broke its commitment to the workers and has threatened to sue for hundreds of millions of dollars if the automaker goes ahead with the sale.

Late last week, the government called for a meeting and offered what it calls a new, aggressive package to keep the plant from being sold.

"This is a challenging meeting we just had, but a productive meeting," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford. "We’re just going to keep fighting. We were very clear. We don’t want that facility to be closed or sold. We don’t want kits coming, not just from China, but anywhere in the world. We want production there."

Ford said Stellantis raised two main challenges: The U.S. tariffs and the cost of greenhouse gas emissions, which, he added, is costing manufacturers hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

The fact Stellantis has agreed to further talks is encouraging, said political analyst Lori Williams of Mount Royal University, and it might be a situation where compromises need to be made.

"Maybe it’s some combination of Stellantis and Roshel — that some of the jobs are not paid as highly as previously was the case," Williams said.

Some are describing the continuing talks as a stay of execution, while others are saying there could be a path forward. Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, said he’s cautiously encouraged and is all for incentive approach.

"This can be positive and collaborative to continue to build in Canada," Brown said. "But if [Stellantis wants] to give a slap in the face to Canadians, we’re going to make this the worst experience possible for you."

Another political leader pulling no punches is the head of the federal conservative party, and leader of the official opposition, Pierre Poilievre, who put the blame squarely on Stellantis.

"Supposedly the hundreds of millions of dollars that the Liberal government, that [finance minister Francois-Philippe] Champagne handed this company was going to protect the jobs of workers at that location," he said. "And then for them to come back later and say 'Whoops, we need even more money to do what you already paid us to do,' would simply be blackmail on top of bribery."

Following the Friday meeting, neither Stellantis nor industry minister Melanie Joly would speak publicly. Last week, Joly said if Stellantis would stay and build cars in Brampton, the Canadian and Ontario governments are prepared to invest going forward. Otherwise, the automaker will face legal recourses from the government for hundreds of millions of dollars.

The dark cloud over all of this is U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of additional 50% tariffs on Canada’s auto sector in January.