Second suspect in US Consulate shooting located, arrested by Toronto police

Toronto Police Service announced Thursday it located and arrested the second of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at the U.S. Consulate in March.

TPS first alerted the public that Zara Jabbi, 19, was an outstanding suspect and considered armed and dangerous on June 11, the same day Police Constable Marc Pinizzotto was shot and killed while executing a search warrant in relation to the consulate shooting and a spate of other shootings in the Greater Toronto Area.

During that search, police also arrested 18-year-old Sheldon Tracey-Stewart, who is accused of being the second shooter at the consulate. Nicholas Bennett, 19, and Jayon Burgher, 18, also have been arrested for alleged roles in shootings, part of what Police Chief Myron Demkiw said is a disturbing trend of young people being hired to carry out shooting attacks.

Bennett is accused of shooting Pinizzotto and will be charged with first-degree murder, Demkiw said.

Jabbi has been charged with six offenses, ranging from theft of a motor vehicle to discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm to attacking on premises of internationally protected persons.