Toronto police officer killed during search related to March US consulate shooting

A member of the Toronto Police Service's Emergency Task Force was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning in the area of the city's Black Creek and Trethewey Drive, TPS Chief Myron Demkiw announced.

The 43-year-old officer, Police Constable Marc Pinizzotto, was shot while executing a search warrant in relation to a number of Toronto shootings, including the March 10 shooting at the United States consulate on University Avenue.

"Myself, and President Clayton Campbell of the Toronto Police Association, met with Marc’s family at the hospital to confirm this devastating news. They are grieving a profound loss," Demkiw said in the release. "Words cannot describe the pain they are feeling."

Demkiw added that there is one outstanding suspect, a 19-year-old male named Zara Jabbi. One suspect related to Pinizzotto's death is in custody and receiving medical care at a nearby hospital.

Demkiw implored Jabbi to turn himself in, but he remains unaccounted for. The shooting took place just over 10 kilometers away from BMO Field, where the city will host a World Cup match Friday featuring Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Security footage from outside the consulate showed two individuals exiting a white Honda CRV and firing rounds at the door of the consulate building around 4:30 a.m. While there were employees inside the building, none were injured.