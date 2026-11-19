Buffalo officials presented three possible designs for the second phase of the Jefferson Avenue Streetscape Project during a public meeting Wednesday evening at Stanley M. Makowski Early Childhood Center, drawing concerns from some residents and business owners about parking, roadway safety and community involvement.

Phase II will extend from Best Street to Swan Street, continuing the reconstruction currently underway between Main and Best streets.

The first proposed design would retain parking on both sides of Jefferson Avenue. The second would reduce parking to one side to allow for wider sidewalks, while the third would eliminate on-street parking altogether to provide more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Project presenter Molly Vendura explained that each design prioritizes different uses of the roadway.

“It's a trade-off. Option 1 kind of focuses more on parking, and Option 2 and 3 start to focus a little bit more on different kind of mobility options," she said.

But the proposals drew concerns from attendees about parking, roadway safety and access to businesses. Several pointed to their experiences with the ongoing first phase of construction.

Jefferson Avenue Business Association Chairman Larry Stitts urged planners to address problems he said businesses already are experiencing, including the placement of pedestrian crossing equipment.

“If you go down there on Jefferson, you see a big crossing apparatus right in front of the door where the people come in and out, and that needs to be changed," he said.

Common Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope also raised concerns about parking and roadway safety, arguing that narrowing portions of Jefferson Avenue has created dangerous conditions for drivers. She strongly opposed the latter two designs, which would reduce or eliminate on-street parking.

“I'm not good with Options 2 and 3. Period. Hard stop," she said.

Other attendees questioned whether neighborhood residents had been sufficiently involved in developing the proposals. One resident and business owner challenged the design team over what they described as a lack of community representation in the planning process.

Vendura acknowledged that community engagement had been limited and emphasized that the three proposals are not finalized designs. Officials could incorporate elements from multiple alternatives based on public feedback.

“If there's something in these three options that aren't being shown, please tell us, and we will consider it, and we will bring these back to you at the next meeting," she said.

City Engineer Alex Bullers reiterated that the city has not selected a preferred option.

“We really want to make sure we're building a project that the public wants," he said.

The project will also intersect with plans for the 5/14 Living Memorial and Healing Center near Jefferson Avenue and Best Street. Chad Houston, executive director of the 5/14 Memorial Foundation, said he hopes the improvements will contribute to the neighborhood's long-term revitalization.

“I would like to see a thriving business corridor with foot traffic, with restaurants, with shops," Houston said.

During the meeting, Houston announced the foundation is aiming to break ground on the memorial and healing center in spring 2027.

Funding and next steps

Phase I of the streetscape project has approximately $18 million in construction funding, predominantly from the federal government, and is expected to be completed in spring 2027.

Bullers said Phase II's design is also federally funded, but fewer federal dollars are available for construction. Mayor Sean Ryan included the project in his bond proposal to help secure additional funding.

Officials have not announced a projected construction cost or start date for Phase II.

The city expects to identify a preferred design around January 2027 and present it for additional public feedback. Final design is targeted for summer 2027.

Residents can continue submitting feedback at www.buffalony.gov/Jefferson, via email at jefferson@buffalony.gov or by calling (716) 851-4288.

