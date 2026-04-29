Focus groups seek public input on 5/14 memorial

“Can you share a moment or experience that shapes how you view the 5/14 Memorial Foundation or what the community needs now?”

"When someone engages with the 5/14 Living Memorial and Healing Center, what should they experience beyond it just being a memorial?"

"What should never happen in this space?"

These were some of the questions asked of guests at Geneva Baptist Church during a focus group and listening session organized by the 5/14 Memorial Foundation. Members of the foundation are hoping to receive public input that will help determine what the memorial should be and how it can honor both victims and survivors of the May 14, 2022 Tops Supermarket shooting.

“We're here to listen," said 5/14 Memorial Foundation executive director Chad Houston. "We're here to hear from the community. We're here to collect information and really set up the two-way communication between the community and the foundation.”

I'Jaz Ja'ciel Chad Houston, executive director of the 5/14 Memorial Foundation

Houston said the foundation is currently in a "silent fundraising phase" to meet a $20 million target and begin construction so that doors can open by December 2027.

The event featured five rendering of proposed concepts for the memorial, which project organizers are hoping will serve as a museum and community center. Houston said the foundation has drawn inspiration from similar memorials across the nation, such as the 911 Memorial in New York City, the Oklahoma City National Museum and Memorial and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.

The session also served as a way for the community members to reflect on, and honor, the lives lost. Alongside the building renderings were birthday cards that guests were encouraged to fill out for Celestine Chaney, one of 10 victims who would have celebrated her birthday on May 9. The display also featured a painting of Garnell Whitfield, Jr., son of victim Ruth Whitfield, created by artist Julia Bottoms. Community members were asked to write short statements about how art has helped them heal from the tragedy.

I'Jaz Ja'ciel

While the listening sessions are intended to bring the community in, some participants reported feelings of exclusion. Delores Jackson was in the Jefferson Avenue Tops Supermarket during the shooting. She said that she and other victims aren’t properly informed about meetings like the focus group held for the memorial.

"We have these meetings; these things traumatize me, but I'm here because I want my voice to be heard," Jackson said. "Whatever we do moving forward, include the survivorship."

Geneva Smith-Johnson took a day off from work just to attend the hearing session because she says it’s important for her to be part of these discussions. She said she’d like to see more information disseminated so that community members can attend and make their voices heard.

“Put the information out there because people can't participate if they don't know what's going on, or if they found that after the fact," she said.

The 5/14 Memorial Foundation will hold more focus groups and listening sessions on the following dates:

• Friday, May 1 at 12:00 PM

Virtual (Zoom)

• Tuesday, May 5 at 6:00 PM

Say Yes Buffalo

1166 Jefferson Ave, Suite A, Buffalo, NY 14208

• Wednesday, May 6 at 12:00 PM

Virtual (Zoom)

Community members can register for a focus group and learn more by visiting 514memorial.com, calling 716-325-0208, or emailing 514memorial@buffalony.gov.

