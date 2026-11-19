Community groups across New York State are calling for a halt to construction of a proposed 100-bed expansion of the ICE detention center in Batavia.

At a rally Thursday morning in Buffalo, members of the Stop the Expansion: Batavia coalition called on federal officials to halt construction, investigate existing conditions at the facility and prevent the proposed addition from being used to detain immigrants. Organizers also urged contractors to withdraw from the project.

Justice for Migrant Families Executive Director Jennifer Connor argued that expanding immigration detention would harm families and communities across Western New York.

“New York deserves better than a prison economy," she said. "It deserves better than a plan of violent depopulation of our communities. And who is New York? We are New York. We are all New York. Every immigrant neighbor here is New York, and we deserve better than this.”

The proposed addition is a soft-sided, tent-like structure intended to house up to 100 women. Opponents have raised concerns about whether the facility can safely accommodate detainees during Western New York's harsh winter weather.

Advocates also argue the expansion would do little to alleviate existing overcrowding because the additional beds would accommodate a different population.

Gretchen Gonzalez, executive director of the Volunteer Lawyers Project, said construction also has created barriers to legal representation for people already detained at Batavia.

"There are only four attorney visitation rooms at Batavia, and since the expansion, these four rooms have been taken over for virtual court proceedings," she said.

According to Gonzalez, there was not a single day in October when all four rooms were available for attorneys to meet with their clients. On most days, only one room was available, and only for part of the day.

"One room per day is not access to counsel," she said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the expansion “unconscionable” during a stop in Rochester Wednesday. Her administration also released letters from state health and environmental officials demanding information from ICE and its contractor about safety plans for the proposed facility. Responses are due Nov. 25.

Other elected officials who have expressed opposition to the expansion include state Sen.-elect Jonathan Rivera, Assemblymember-elect Adam Bojak and state Sen. April Baskin. Appearing at the Buffalo rally, Baskin pledged to take community concerns back to Albany.

“It is our full intention to stop it, to stand in front of it, and to demand better of America,” she said.

Organizers with the Evict ICE coalition also connected the proposed expansion to immigration enforcement operations at 250 Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo, where ICE maintains its regional field office.

On Wednesday, 10 campaign supporters delivered a petition organizers say contains 10,000 signatures to the building's landlord, Uniland Development, at its Amherst headquarters. Coalition organizer Karra Barrett said the two campaigns share a common goal.

"What happens in one community affects us all. Stopping the Batavia expansion and evicting ICE from 250 Delaware are about stopping a system that tears families apart and diverts resources from the needs of our communities," she said.

Meanwhile, Meghan Maloney de Zaldivar, vice president of advocacy for the New York Immigration Coalition, said advocates are calling for $200 million in the upcoming state budget for immigration legal services.

She argued that legal representation is essential to helping detained immigrants contest their cases and potentially return home to their families. Gonzalez also called for passage of the Access to Representation Act and the Building Up Immigrant Legal Defense (BUILD) Act, measures aimed at expanding access to immigration legal services.

"We need to rise up and be united to ensure that no women or men have to face those deplorable conditions," de Zaldivar said.

Federal spending on the Batavia facility is also drawing scrutiny. Congressman Tim Kennedy's office has identified a separate federal construction contract awarded to Rapid Deployment Inc., with a maximum value of $1.5 billion. The contract is separate from the approximately $16.7 million agreement associated with the temporary detention structure.

The $1.5 billion represents the larger contract's maximum potential value, not an amount already spent. Kennedy's office is seeking more information about what construction the agreement would cover.

His chief of staff, Adam Fogel, echoed those concerns during Thursday's rally.

“Follow the money, right? We need to know where that $1.5 billion is going to go and what it's going to do in Batavia. It's not necessary. It's wrong,” he said.

