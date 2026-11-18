Governor Kathy Hochul publicly revealed two letters from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the New York State Department of Health (DOH), sent to U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE), and its contractor, Akima Infrastructure Protection LLC, about the construction of a tent detention facility at ICE’s Buffalo Service Processing Center in Batavia.

The letters express concern for the safety of those who would be held within that facility as the winter months arrive. The state agencies, in the letters, cite contracting documents indicate the expanded facility will be “soft-sided,” and that reports indicate up to 100 women may be detained within the facility.

“The construction and maintenance of a safe and environmentally sound tentbased residential or institutional facility can be difficult. Severe weather, including extended subfreezing temperatures and winter storms, can present additional challenges,” the letters read. “Federal oversight agencies have documented unsanitary conditions, gaps in medical services, and deficiencies with clean water access at tent immigration detention facilities in Texas and Florida. The U.S. Government Accountability Office recently reported problems with the prevention and control of tuberculosis at Camp East Montana at U.S. Army Fort Bliss in Texas. DHS’s Office of Inspector General recently found that at Everglades Detention Facility, a tent facility used for immigration detention in Florida, detainees were subjected to unsanitary drinking water, limited access to showers, insect infestations, and increased risk of foodborne illness from the improper storage of food.”

The DEC and DOH have requested a written response by ICE and Akima by next Wednesday, November 25.

In the meantime, elected leaders and community advocates will speak out against the ICE facility expansion at a downtown Buffalo rally and news conference scheduled for Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church on Delaware Avenue.

Among those scheduled to speak are State Senator April Baskin, Karra Barrett of the Evict ICE coalition, and several representatives representing agencies who provide support to immigrants.