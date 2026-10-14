Protesters call for ICE removal from Buffalo, crash banquet for real estate executive

Calls to remove ICE from 250 Delaware Avenue are increasing in increasing volume, literally.

Protesters gathered Wednesday evening outside the Statler Building, calling for Carl Montante to end the lease that allows ICE to rent the space. Montante was inducted to the Buffalo Business Hall of Fame on Wednesday at the Statler, so protesters held a simultaneous “Hall of Shame” event outside.

Several local businesses voiced support for Evict ICE. ICE’s presence impedes their ability to help customers, Good Moon Bodywork Founder Jaz Frazier said.

“ICE's ethos is the very antithesis of what Buffalo and our surrounding areas need," they said. "Good Moon welcomes immigrants and welcomes that diversity in our communities because I know that it makes all of our experiences that much richer.”

1 of 5 — shared image (53).jpg Protesters stand outside the Statler Building, calling for Carl Montante to end rental agreements with ICE Alex Simone / BTPM News 2 of 5 — shared image (52).jpg Protesters stand outside the Statler Building, calling for Carl Montante to end rental agreements with ICE Alex Simone / BTPM News 3 of 5 — shared image (46).jpg Protesters stand outside the Statler Building, calling for Carl Montante to end rental agreements with ICE Alex Simone / BTPM News 4 of 5 — shared image (47).jpg Protesters stand outside the Statler Building, calling for Carl Montante to end rental agreements with ICE Alex Simone / BTPM News 5 of 5 — shared image (50).jpg Protesters stand outside the Statler Building, calling for Carl Montante to end rental agreements with ICE Alex Simone / BTPM News

In addition to the demonstration outside, 10 members of Evict ICE entered the banquet as guests. They started criticizing Montante and were escorted out by security.

The goal is to project a collective voice and appeal to government leaders as well as business figures, said Shane Keyes a spokesperson for Evict ICE from 250 Delaware, a local advocacy group.

“While people are in there celebrating, having cocktail hour, we're out here bringing attention to the fact that in our own downtown, families are being detained, separated, and shipped to God knows where," he said. "And we don't want to stand for it."

ICE does have short-term holding rooms at its 250 Delaware offices.

Montante is executive chairman and founder of Uniland Development Company, which owns the building. The current lease ends March 31, though Uniland has not announced its future plans.