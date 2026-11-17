A Williamsville man who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol was sentenced Tuesday on charges stemming from a domestic incident earlier this year.

Thomas Sibick, 41, was sentenced to five years of probation. In September, he pleaded guilty to weapons possession and criminal mischief charges. After he grabbed the purse and cell phone of the victim in the case, an order of protection was ordered and illegal gun components were seized.

As a part of today’s proceedings, a final order or protection was ordered for the victim in the case. It runs through 2034.