Pardoned for Jan. 6 involvement, Sibick indicted for firearms with 'assault weapon characteristics'

A Williamsville man arraigned in a domestic incident in June now faces felony weapons charges for possession of several semi-automatic rifles that exhibit "assault weapon characteristics," according to Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane.

Thomas Sibick, 40, was required to turn over all of his firearms to police after a temporary order of protection was issued against him, stemming from a June 8 incident. On that date, he allegedly threw a woman's phone, breaking the screen protector, during an altercation inside the garage of a Village of Williamsville residence.

During the investigation, police seized two semi-automatic rifles with assault weapon characteristics and three loaded large-capacity cartridge magazines, Keane said. Separately, police also recovered two receivers — an upper and a lower — that create an operable semi-automatic rifle, also with assault weapon characteristics.

Sibick faces the following charges:

- One count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

- Five counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

- One count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison. Sibick remains in custody, held without bail.

Sibick was arrested in 2021 for his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. He was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, being accused of stealing D.C. police officer Michael Fanone’s radio and badge and then burying the badge in his backyard.

In October of 2021, a federal judge released Sibick into the custody of his father and ordered him confined to his parents’ Williamsville home. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison in July 2023.

He was pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2025.