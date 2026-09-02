Sibick pleads guilty to weapons charges

Thomas Sibick, the 40-year-old Williamsville man who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, pleaded guilty Wednesday to weapons charges stemming from a June domestic incident.

According to Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane, Sibick pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a Class D felony) and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief (a Class A misdemeanor).

Sibick, who was released under supervision of the probation department, will be sentenced Nov. 17 and faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

Sibick was required to turn over all of his firearms to police after a temporary order of protection was issued against him, stemming from a June 8 incident. On that date, he allegedly threw a woman's phone, breaking the screen protector, during an altercation inside the garage of a Village of Williamsville residence.

During the investigation, police seized two semi-automatic rifles with assault weapon characteristics and three loaded large-capacity cartridge magazines, Keane said. Separately, police also recovered two receivers — an upper and a lower — that create an operable semi-automatic rifle, also with assault weapon characteristics.

Sibick was arrested in 2021 for his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. He was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, being accused of stealing D.C. police officer Michael Fanone’s radio and badge and then burying the badge in his backyard.

In October of 2021, a federal judge released Sibick into the custody of his father and ordered him confined to his parents’ Williamsville home. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison in July 2023.

He was pardoned by Trump in 2025.