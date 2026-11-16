The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is one step closer to selling the former St. Mary’s Church and its rectory in the Village of Cattaraugus.

Chief Bankruptcy Judge for the Western District of New York Carl Bucki approved hiring Danahy Real Estate on Monday to market and sell the property, which is listed for $135,000.

Justin Krell, an attorney with Bond, Schoeneck & King representing the Diocese of Buffalo, told the court a prospective buyer has made an offer. He anticipates a sale within a month or two but couldn’t confirm whether a purchase agreement had been signed.

The court has not yet approved a sale, and the buyer’s identity, offer amount and plans for the property were not disclosed during the hearing.

BTPM News has requested additional information from Danahy and the Diocese. Krell said the church ceased operations around 2025 and that selling the property would benefit the bankruptcy estate and its creditors, including survivors who filed sexual abuse claims.

The Diocese filed for bankruptcy in 2020 amid hundreds of lawsuits alleging sexual abuse. The next hearing on its reorganization plan is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18.