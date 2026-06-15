Catholic Diocese of Buffalo abuse survivors committee speaks for first time on $326M settlement

The committee representing the sexual abuse survivors of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese bankruptcy case spoke publicly for the first time on Monday, saying the end of this case is near.

The members shared that the courts had reached a settlement of $326 million to be spread among the nearly 900 victims of this case, with $150 million of the settlement being paid for by churches and other entities of the diocese.

"We're just a page away from updated child safety procedures being implemented, and we're just a page away from a Catholic community that can redirect its focus and its money constructively on a future of positive renewal," Peter Starks, one of the council committee members, said.

All money beyond $150 million will be paid out by various insurance companies.

The all-volunteer group of six were previously not allowed to speak to the press while their mediation work was underway according to orders from the case's federal judge.

Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR Ruth MacAlister said the work of seeking a semblance of justice for survivors was two-fold. She became a clinical social worker in her 40s, to help other survivors of sexual abuse.

All spoke about how this closure will give them peace of mind, something they have not felt in a long time. The members, who are survivors of clergy abuse themselves, are looking for that closure, not only for their own sake, but for the hundreds of other victims who have been suffering through this yearslong case.

"I think all of the victims deserve an apology, a direct apology from whomever at the head of the diocese,” Ruth MacAlister, another committee member and survivor, said. "I think it's very important that there's a public statement of apology and acknowledgement of their wrong, their sin."

Many of the members spoke about how this case has affected them not just in the past six years, but in their lives as a whole. One committee member, Richard Brownell, shared the tremendous struggle of facilitating a sense of accountability.

"Nobody has any idea how much stress is involved with coming to represent all of these victims over a period of all these years. It's for me, it's 24 hours a day, seven days a week…" Brownell said. "The church is remiss and not standing up completely and apologizing to all these victims. These are crimes. They've broken the laws of society, let alone not answering for facilitating these pedophiles from church to church for decades."

There have been some positives that the council members have tried to find throughout the past six years. Scott Yerger spoke about how, although it has been difficult, they drew strength from each other and were prepared and knew what they were getting themselves into.

The ability of these survivors on the committee to represent the rest of the victims of this case has given Starks a sense of closure and redemption.

"It is redemption,” Starks said. "It is a relief from the pain that you carried for decades, and frankly, I'm honored to work with this group, and honored to work on this, because that doubles the chance of redemption for myself."

Attorney Steve Boyd said the settlement proposal will formally be introduced in court in August, and a vote among the abuse claimants will happen. The payouts are expected to begin late this year or early next year.