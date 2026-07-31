OLV Basilica to honor legacy of Father Baker with ‘Pennies to Heaven’ weekend

As Father Nelson Baker grew his ministries to the poor and displaced people of Western New York, and to raise funds to build what would become Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna, he didn’t depend on one-shot big gifts to make things happen. He raised the money little by little, a quarter, nickel, or even a penny at a time.

August 1 and 2, OLV Basilica will remember Baker in this way with their ‘Pennies to Heaven’ weekend. On Saturday, the parish will host a car show, followed by a Jazz Mass, and then an outdoor gathering with live music.

Sunday morning, as part of the Noon Mass honoring Father Baker, they’ll lay down plastic along the sidewalk leading to the church, on which donors may deposit their coins.

“He relied on whatever people could give, and that concept of those pennies to heaven is just a reminder that Father Baker is watching over us, interceding for us,” said Monsignor David LiPuma, pastor of OLV. “Sometimes we can raise $20,000 to $30,000 in coins just from that coin drop on Sunday and then throughout the year.”

July 29 marked the 90th anniversary of Baker’s death. His ministries in his lifetime included an orphanage, a home for unwed mothers and abandoned babies, and a hospital. And then, of course, there was the basilica.

Many Western New York Catholics believe Father Baker, known in his lifetime as the ‘Padre of the Poor,’ should one day be canonized a saint by the Roman Catholic Church. The Vatican has strict rules, however, including the verification of two miracles which may be attributed to the candidate.

Father Baker’s case is not there yet. But the faithful continue to hope that will change. In the meantime, LiPuma notes that Father Baker’s legacy lives on through the services provided by OLV Charities, and it is seen by the many visitors who come to the basilica and its museum.

“Just the day-to-day people that come here, it's their support, and it is a beacon of hope for people in the midst of all the changes, and especially in the diocese, more and more people are coming here to register because they know that we're not going to go away,” LiPuma said. “This church will always be open, and they also know that everyone's welcome here because that is truly our tagline: all are welcome.”