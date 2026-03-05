New children’s book celebrates the life of Father Nelson Baker

Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica has released a new children’s book, celebrating the life of the priest who established the basilica, and numerous services for the poor and marginalized of Western New York.

The book, Father Baker, A Friend To All, tells the story of the man who grew up in Buffalo, became a businessman, but then heard the call to priesthood. As a priest, he opened a home for troubled boys, took in orphans, unwed mothers and their babies, and established other agencies aiding the poor and the destitute.

It was authored by Tom Lucia, OLV’s chief creative officer, who started with Baker’s authorized biography, Father of the Fatherless, and revised it to a level that would engage children.

Monsignor David LiPuma, pastor at OLV, says the book is aimed at children ages 8 to 12, and the release coincides with Read Across America Week. But he adds that anyone can enjoy it.

He did, during the development process.

“Monsignor Paul Burkard, my predecessor, and myself both had the opportunity to read through it to make sure of the accuracy, of course, and it really is,” LiPuma said. “It's gotten approval of a number of people who've proofread and made sure, but Tom himself really captured the essence, and it's exciting. I'm very proud of him for doing this.”

To coincide with Read Across America Week, 1,300 copies were distributed to students in 28 Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Buffalo. Additional copies are available for purchase at the basilica’s gift shop. The book also follows the successful release of a Father Baker comic book commissioned by OLV in 2024.

Beyond his ministry to the poor, Father Baker’s crowning achievement was construction of the basilica. Its centennial occurred this past Christmas.

“I'm very excited because right now, we're restoring the whole interior of the basilica, as well as the copper dome. It's absolutely beautiful upstairs with the new lighting and the new paint and plaster repair that's being done,” LiPuma said. “It's illuminating, really illuminating the legacy of Father Baker in a very positive way. And this book as well, joined with that, you can't help but believe and trust that God is truly smiling down upon us. Father Baker is and Our Lady of Victory, and we're celebrating. We’re celebrating.”

Local Catholics are also hoping, as they have for generations, that Father Baker will one day be elevated to sainthood in the Catholic Church. There is now an American-born pope. And recently, it was announced that the late Archbishop Fulton Sheen will be beatified, a major step toward sainthood. Those developments have renewed local hopes for Father Baker’s chances.

“That hope is with us, and I truly believe he's a saint,” LiPuma said. “Truly I believe it's going to happen that one day he'll be known throughout the world as Saint.”