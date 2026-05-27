'Motivated by faith and trust in God,' Our Lady of Victory Basilica celebrates 100 years

A five-year celebration of the 100th anniversary will take place in Lackawanna this weekend as Our Lady of Victory concludes its centennial celebration.

Father Nelson Baker began the building of the National Shrine and Basilica in 1921. He had it completed on Christmas Day in 1925 and consecrated on May 25th in 1926.

Brian Chojnacki BTPM-NPR

Monsignor David LiPuma, pastor of OLV, reflects on the major milestone and on what Father Baker accomplished by the grace of God.

"This is a culmination of a vision that Father Baker had since 1874 when he was a seminarian, and he stopped in France and Italy, and he saw Notre Dame de Vertois, and he said, I'm going to dedicate the rest of my life to our patron, our Lady of Victory, and he was able to make that happen in 1921 when he laid the cornerstone at the age of 79," said LiPuma. "To have that completed in five years, and then to be able to have it consecrated, and to draw people from all over to come and find here a healing presence, uplifting presence, and to be motivated by faith and trust in God, especially through the intercession of Our Lady of Victory. So I have to tell you, it's pretty moving to think about that. 100 years later, we've been able to restore what Father Baker began to make come alive once again."

This weekend, hundreds will gather on Saturday at the Statler for a gala, and on Sunday at 2 p.m., a thanksgiving celebration Mass will take place. Bishop Michael Fisher will preside over the Mass. Relics from Father Baker and the Basilica will be on hand.

“His actual biretta, the actual program that was celebrated 100 years ago, various pieces that are memorable to Father Baker, we'll have at that celebration," said LiPuma. "Afterwards, we're going to walk outside and have a tent reception in the backyard for people to just kind of celebrate and to really rejoice, because now it's going to go for the next 100 years forward.”

Our Lady of Victory 100 years ago, more than 30,000 people gathered to celebrate the consecration of OLV Basilica. Led by Cardinal Patrick Hayes and joined by nearly 400 clergymen, the celebration honored Father Baker’s extraordinary vision and mission of charity. Father Nelson Baker on the left, Bishop William Turner in the middle, Cardinal Patrick Hayes on the right.

A legacy that LiPuma has been able to help carry, calling his role a humbling experience.

"It's very humbling, and it's very emotional. I'm number six in the line of pastors. Father Baker was the first, and then it was Monsignor Maguire, Monsignor Murphy, Monsignor Wurtz, Monsignor Burkard, who's still with us, thankfully, and my predecessor, and then myself. And you know, to think that we walk in his footsteps, that we have the humble privilege of carrying forward what he began."

LiPuma added that Father Baker believed in everybody having a second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth chance. Adding "He always gave people the benefit of the doubt and really wanted them to know that lives could be changed when you have faith."

Over 600 people are expected to attend the mass on Sunday, and over 400 at the gala on Saturday.

