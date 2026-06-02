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"Worst of the worst": Man charged in murder of 4, including wife and kids, appears in court

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published June 2, 2026 at 5:08 PM EDT
Saleh Mohamed is arraigned on murder charges in Buffalo City Court for the Monday shooting death of a man on Grant Street, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. This morning he was also charged in the murders of his wife and children in Cheektowaga.
Derek Gee
/
Buffalo News via pool
Saleh Mohamed is arraigned on murder charges in Buffalo City Court for the Monday shooting death of a man on Grant Street, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. This morning he was also charged in the murders of his wife and children in Cheektowaga.

Saleh Mohamed, the man accused of murdering his wife and two children and a store clerk made an appearance in Buffalo city court today. Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane also spoke out about the case for the first time.

Police and prosecutors are piecing together the string of homicides between Buffalo and Cheektowaga from Monday.

Mohamed on his 29th birthday was shuffled into a Buffalo courtroom in an orange jumpsuit, just a day after police say he shot and killed his 26-year-old wife and children ages 3 and 4 in their Ellen Drive home before going to a convenience store on Grant Street and doing the same to the clerk.

"They're definitely connected," said Keane. "The defendant committed both incidents. He's been charged with murder in both cases."

Investigators still have many unanswered questions on what was described by Buffalo Police Chief of Detectives Joe Langdon as disturbing scenes.

"It's never a good scene to have to walk into with human life dead right in front of you right there. Especially when it's children," he said. "It affects the investigators and stuff like that."

Police were called to Mohamed’s Cheektowaga home for a welfare check around 3:30 p.m. on Monday after another family member was concerned because there was no answer at their door.

Police have a section of Ellen Drive in Cheektowaga blocked off as they investigate a triple homicide inside a home.
Michael Mroziak
/
BTPM NPR
Police have a section of Ellen Drive in Cheektowaga blocked off as they investigate a triple homicide inside a home on June 1, 2026.

When officers entered the home, they discovered the bodies of his wife and children dead from gunshot wounds. Officials have not yet released their names.

Mohamed was arrested a short time later after returning to the house.

With an alleged family murder, the DA reminds residents of the dangers of domestic violence and the resources the county provides.

"We have a program under the name of BE SAFE Advocates Program. We have actually six victim witness advocates that work for our office that respond to domestic violence situations," Keane said. "Domestic violence, it's a scourge, and these crimes are horrific, and they're across the spectrum in their level of severity. This, of course, is the worst of the worst."

More information on the BE SAFE Program can be found here, or by calling advocates at 716-858-4630 between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Keane said investigators are still exploring what led up to the killings, and if Mohamed knew the 43-year-old male store clerk.

Mohamed is facing a slew of first and second-degree murder charges, with a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. The DA's office said additional charges may be filed.

He's been remanded to jail, and is due back in court June 5.
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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A Kenmore resident and graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
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