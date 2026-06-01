Police investigating triple homicide, including 2 kids, in Cheektowaga

An adult woman and two children were found dead inside a Cheektowaga home on Ellen Drive Monday afternoon, in what police are ruling a triple homicide.

Cheektowaga police say they received a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. requesting a response to the home, when officers made the discovery of three deceased persons. Police say they are in the very early stages of an investigation, but believe there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Law enforcement have a section of Ellen Drive blocked off as investigators continue their work at the scene. Officials are expected to release more details about the major incident sometime Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.