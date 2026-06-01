© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police investigating triple homicide, including 2 kids, in Cheektowaga

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published June 1, 2026 at 7:12 PM EDT
Police have a section of Ellen Drive in Cheektowaga blocked off as they investigate a triple homicide inside a home.
Michael Mroziak
/
BTPM NPR
Police have a section of Ellen Drive in Cheektowaga blocked off as they investigate a triple homicide inside a home.

An adult woman and two children were found dead inside a Cheektowaga home on Ellen Drive Monday afternoon, in what police are ruling a triple homicide.

Cheektowaga police say they received a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. requesting a response to the home, when officers made the discovery of three deceased persons. Police say they are in the very early stages of an investigation, but believe there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Law enforcement have a section of Ellen Drive blocked off as investigators continue their work at the scene. Officials are expected to release more details about the major incident sometime Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.

Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff