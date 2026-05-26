Buffalo Police officer shot on Sherman Street, transported to ECMC
A large Buffalo Police presence has amassed on Sherman Street between Paderewski Street and Broadway on Tuesday after an officer was shot, according to BPD Commissioner Erika Shields.
The officer has been transported to ECMC and their status is unknown.
Shields confirmed the news during a press conference related to Saturday's incident, when an officer was stabbed and a suspect shot.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.