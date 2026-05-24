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Buffalo Police say officer stabbed, suspect shot in Saturday altercation

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published May 24, 2026 at 9:10 PM EDT
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Buffalo Police were planning a Tuesday afternoon news conference to provide more details about a weekend incident at Broadway and Liddell Street, during which investigators say an officer was stabbed by a suspect who was then shot by police.

The Buffalo News reported that around 4:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers were waved over by a woman, who during his encounter with police cut himself and expressed a want to end his own life. He was said by a police spokesman to have a knife and box cutter in his possession.

During the altercation, one officer was stabbed in the back. The suspect was then shot twice, once in the torso and once in the hip.

Neither the officer nor the suspect’s injuries are life threatening, according to a police spokesman.
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