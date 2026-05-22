Buffalo Common Council members push for amendments as budget vote looms

The vote on Mayor Sean Ryan's proposed $681 million city budget is approaching on Tuesday, May 26. Unlike other government budgets, city legislators can only vote on individual amendments to oppose the spending plan.

North District Councilmember Joe Golombek said he’s currently part of a coalition of at least four councilmembers seeking major changes, including lowering the mayor’s double-digit percent tax increase.

"I think that we could drop the tax rate from the 26% to about 9%," he told BTPM NPR. "What the problem is, is that some of my colleagues are saying, 'I'm not voting for a tax increase, so I'm voting against the mayor's budget,' and the reality is, is that if you vote no on the budget, it means the mayor's budget automatically goes into effect."

A planned press conference of council members announcing amendments was planned for 2:30 p.m. Friday, but canceled just hours before.

There are nine members that compose the Buffalo Common Council. A majority needed would be five.

Others have expressed concern at the large property tax increase, as well as spending for salaries.

"Let's be real about it, the people that it's going to impact the most and the worst are people that look like me — Black people, specifically Black women," said Masten District Councilmember Zeneta Everhart at a prior budget hearing. "[We've] worked our behinds off to make sure that we've created a future for our families."

City of Buffalo Joe Golombek has served on the Buffalo Common Council since 2000, representing the North District.

Golombek said he'll look to win over support to eliminate two of the newly created deputy mayor positions — established when Ryan took over in January.

"I think that it should be an honor for people to work as a deputy mayor for the city of Buffalo, and I don't think that they should expect the $60,000-plus pay raise to be a deputy mayor for the City of Buffalo," said Golombek. "I think that it's a slap in the face to residents that live in my neighborhood, Riverside, Black Rock, that make a median income of $35,000."

The Ryan administration contends the new deputy mayors are doing the jobs of several previous positions. They believe the tax increase is needed to prevent a disruption to city services, which have been plagued with broken down equipment over many years.

There's also the question of a fiscal shortfall for the City of Buffalo, which has been pegged at various dollar amounts. The administration puts it at $109 million, while State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's review has put it at $103 million.

Golombek called the fiscal situation a "fluid number at best."

"I do believe that the budget has a hole in it, but you cannot fix the budget simply by taxing," he said.

Out of the ordinary this year is capital funding being rolled into the city's operating budget. Fillmore District Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski is supporting that effort. He said it's needed because of delays in the current capital budget, as city Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams has refused to sign off on bonds to kickstart many projects.

She cited fiscal security as the reason.

Nowakowski along with South District Councilmember Chris Scanlon are part of a longstanding lawsuit to force Miller-Williams to do that.

“This budget is about responsibly continuing citywide operations while ensuring that improvements are not delayed by ongoing uncertainty surrounding the comptroller bond dispute," said Nowakowski. "These investments are directly tied to the daily needs of residents and the city’s ability to provide essential services. While there can be legitimate debate over broader budget priorities, the Council has a responsibility to make sure critical resources are available."

The Common Council convenes on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to vote on budget amendments.