Mayor Ryan presents $681 million budget proposal for next fiscal year

(This story is developing and will be updated.)

Sean Ryan has formally delivered his first proposed budget as Buffalo mayor, a spending plan he says aims to fix services that have undergone years of “disinvestment,” while addressing a $109 million deficit.

Ryan, joined by his deputy mayors and other key members of his administration inside the Broadway Barn to introduce his $681 million spending plan for fiscal year 2026-2027. It’s a venue where mayors usually discuss and showcase the city’s assets in advance of winter or before weather emergencies. But Ryan explained the vast facility is a symbol of the city’s lack of investment in its services.

“Look around you. Nets, to make it so debris doesn't hit workers. Windows that are broken. An open-air roof. This building didn't look like this when the city got it. The city made it look like this through disinvestment,” Ryan said. “Whether it's decaying buildings, broken plows, understaffed departments, I spent the last three and a half months taking stock of the physical part of the city. It's not good.”

Ryan also said the city has a dedicated workforce but it is shorthanded, and as a result are limited in the services they can provide for city residents.

“We're presenting a budget that gets Buffalo back on track,” Ryan said. “It's an honest budget based on realistic projections. No gimmicks, no magic numbers, no hiding the ball and no kicking in the can down the road. It's a budget that invests in core city services.”

The proposed budget, along with a four-year plan through the city’s fiscal year 2029-2030, also aims to close a deep fiscal hole. In addition to state and Seneca Gaming Compact dollars, part of addressing the deficit will come from a 25 percent property tax levy.

“The levy increase is 25% however, the actual tax rate increases are a little bit less,” said Deputy Mayor Ben Swanekamp. “The homestead increase is 22.9 percent and the non-homestead increase is 16 percent, because assessed value changes things. The actual levy is just the whole chunk of property tax revenue. Your actual rate is going to be varied based on assessment changes.”

The Common Council received the budget Wednesday afternoon and has until May 26th to submit amendments. Any amendments are then sent to the mayor’s desk for approval or veto. The Common Council would need a two-thirds majority to override any mayoral veto. They must also vote by June 8th whether to approve or reject the budget, otherwise the budget goes into effect as is.

The public has until the end of April to submit comment. The mayor’s office, meanwhile, is inviting the public to a town hall at the Buffalo and Erie County Library downtown central branch, Tuesday, April 21st at 5:30 p.m., where officials will explain the budget.