Buffalo Comptroller plans to appeal latest ruling in city borrowing dispute

Buffalo Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams, late Tuesday, announced her decision to appeal a New York State Appellate Court’s ruling in an ongoing dispute with Common Councilmembers over borrowing money for capital projects.

In the most recent ruling, the Court’s Fourth Judicial Department ruled unanimously that Buffalo’s Common Council has the power, under the City Charter, to authorize the borrowing of funds.

The legal dispute stems from the comptroller’s resistance to instructions to borrow funds for the city’s 2024-2025 capital budget. Lawmakers have been instructing Miller-Williams to issue bonds for various capital projects. But Miller-Williams has insisted it’s her job to uphold fiscal responsibility and protect the city’s long-term financial stability.

As stated in a news release issued by her office, “Such borrowing highlights the negative impact of borrowing beyond the Comptroller’s established debt cap, especially when citizens and taxpayers are facing a proposed 25% property tax increase along with rising water, sewer, and user fee increases. As capital borrowing increases, so does the City’s obligations to repay that debt through increased property taxes paid for by the taxpayers of Buffalo.”

Calls to Councilmembers were not yet answered as of Wednesday mid-morning. Christopher Scanlon, who was acting mayor when a lower court first ruled favorably for the city, said last month that the comptroller’s delays are losing money for the city.

“The Comptroller’s refusal to meet her charter mandated responsibility and bond out for these critical infrastructure projects will cost the City of Buffalo tens of millions of dollars in additional costs, and the effects of these delays will be felt for a number of years to come,” he said April 24.

Miller-Williams, in her written announcement, says her office “repeatedly requested a prioritized list of shovel-ready projects” from Scanlon that would remain within a $28 million debt threshold, but did not receive one.

She also argues that existing unspent capital totaling $144,049,768 demonstrates that “additional borrowing should be approached with caution until previously allocated resources are utilized.”

