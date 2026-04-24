Mayor Ryan separates measure to gain contract approval from budget

An effort by Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan he argued would streamline government efficiency is being separated from budget talks. As part of his city budget proposal, Ryan included a resolution which would shift approval for routine contracts with vendors and other municipalities away from the common council, and into the mayor’s office and commissioners.

The budget has now been amended, removing that measure.

Councilmembers were concerned the move would weaken their oversight on spending.

"What’s being proposed here is a sweeping transfer of authority away from the Common Council and into the hands of the administration," Masten District Councilmember Zeneta Everhart said at the time. "It allows contracts to be signed, agreements to be amended, and taxpayer dollars to be moved all with little to no direct oversight from the body elected to provide it. That should concern everyone."

The mayor had defended the proposed change, saying the contracts would only utilize funds already approved by the Common Council.

The Ryan administration said while they are removing the effort from the budget, they will still be pushing for the change in how the city contracts. Just not as part of the recommended $681 million budget which includes a double-digit increase to the tax levy.

"We heard the feedback from the councilmembers and will be filing the resolutions separately for their consideration in an effort to show we're trying to be good partners," Deputy Mayor Ben Swanekamp said in a statement.