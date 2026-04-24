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Mayor Ryan separates measure to gain contract approval from budget

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published April 24, 2026 at 11:40 AM EDT
Mayor Sean Ryan will still pursue the change in contracting power, but separately from budget negotiations.
BTPM NPR
Mayor Sean Ryan will still pursue the change in contracting power, but separately from budget negotiations.

An effort by Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan he argued would streamline government efficiency is being separated from budget talks. As part of his city budget proposal, Ryan included a resolution which would shift approval for routine contracts with vendors and other municipalities away from the common council, and into the mayor’s office and commissioners.

The budget has now been amended, removing that measure.

Councilmembers were concerned the move would weaken their oversight on spending.

"What’s being proposed here is a sweeping transfer of authority away from the Common Council and into the hands of the administration," Masten District Councilmember Zeneta Everhart said at the time. "It allows contracts to be signed, agreements to be amended, and taxpayer dollars to be moved all with little to no direct oversight from the body elected to provide it. That should concern everyone."

The mayor had defended the proposed change, saying the contracts would only utilize funds already approved by the Common Council.

The Ryan administration said while they are removing the effort from the budget, they will still be pushing for the change in how the city contracts. Just not as part of the recommended $681 million budget which includes a double-digit increase to the tax levy.

"We heard the feedback from the councilmembers and will be filing the resolutions separately for their consideration in an effort to show we're trying to be good partners," Deputy Mayor Ben Swanekamp said in a statement.

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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A Kenmore resident and graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
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