Buffalo man arraigned in convenience store shooting

A man accused of robbing a Buffalo convenience store, shooting an employee and attempting to fire at two police officers has been arraigned on a 12-count indictment, Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane announced Thursday.

Dejuan Williams (also known as Juan Quionos), 42, was arrested last Wednesday after allegedly shooting a store clerk at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Connecticut Street after demanding cash and cigarettes. He has been charged with the following offenses:



One count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree

One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Two counts of Attempted Assault in the First Degree

One count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree

Two counts of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

One count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree

One count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree

One count of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

One count of Reckless Driving

Williams, who was on parole at the time of the incident, was arraigned at Erie County Medical Center, where he is recovering from a gunshot wound in his arm. He was shot by one of two Buffalo Police officers entering the store as customers during the armed robbery.

Officers Nikki Pascucci and Ezgi Dilek took defensive positions outside the store after Williams noticed them. Pascucci gave verbal commands for the suspect to drop his gun as he was exiting the store, but Williams instead fired in the officer's direction. Dilek then fired her weapon twice, striking Williams in the arm and also hitting his gun.

I'Jaz Ja'ciel Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane

Keane said his office has determined that the officer's use of force was justified under New York law.

"I will tell you that a police officer may use deadly physical force when it is necessary to defend themselves or another person from what the officer reasonably believes to be the use of imminent force, or imminent deadly physical force," he said.

After Williams was struck, he then entered the passenger seat of a car while a driver was still in it, Keane said. Once the driver exited the vehicle, Williams drove a few blocks down Prospect Avenue before crashing into several parked vehicles. Officers found Williams unresponsive and they enacted life-saving measures. He was transported to ECMC by ambulance.

The store clerk was also transported to ECMC for a gunshot wound in the upper thigh/groin area. He has since been discharged and he did not require surgery.

Keane recognized Pascucci and Dilek for their response to the critical incident, which unfolded in a matter of minutes.

"I would be remiss if I did not take the opportunity to commend the two police officers involved in this case for their quick action and their brave response to this very, very dangerous situation," he said.