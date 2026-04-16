Two shot as Buffalo Police happen upon alleged armed robbery at 7-Eleven

A suspect and store clerk were both transported to ECMC with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday evening after Buffalo Police happened upon an alleged armed robbery at a 7-Elevan at the corner of Prospect Ave. and Connecticut St.

According to BPD, two officers entered the store at about 8:42 p.m. as customers and immediately observed an armed robbery in progress.

The male suspect shot the store clerk and then fired a gun at the officers as well as he ran out to the store, a BPD release said. One officer returned fire before the male entered a vehicle and got into a multi-car accident near Massachusetts and Prospect, the release said.

The store clerk and the suspect both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and no serious injuries were reported from the car accident. It is unclear at what point the male suspect was hit by gunfire.