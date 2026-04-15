United Steelworkers watching former Sumitomo plant developments closely

One of the country's largest labor unions, the United Steelworkers, is keeping a close eye on developments at the former Sumitomo Rubber plant in Tonawanda. This after Taiwan-based Hwa Fong Rubber purchased the century-old manufacturing site along Sheridan and River Roads, with plans to turn it into an industrial park.

"We're interested in what type of jobs they're going to [put] into the facility," said Joseph Vertalino, sub-district director for United Steelworkers. "Whether they are going to have some sort of tire making taking place, if they're going to rehire our members, and with regard to any other type of manufacturing that takes place in the site. We're interested in all of it."

Sumitomo's sudden closure of the plant in November 2024 led to more than 1,500 job losses, a bulk of them being United Steelworkers members. Vertalino said through efforts of the union and local officials organizing job fairs, many were able to find similar employment.

Hwa Fong Rubber was founded in 1945, and manufactures car, ATV, motorcycle and bicycle tires mainly under the Duro brand. It has sites in Taiwan, Thailand, China and Covington, Georgia outside of Atlanta.

The ties between Hwa Fong and Sumitomo go beyond being in the same industry. Sumitomo owns a 10% stake in Hwa Fong.

"From what we gathered with talking with the representatives of Sumitomo prior to the purchase, [Hwa Fong] is a separate entity," said Vertalino. "But Hwa Fong bought the whole facility outright, including the tire manufacturing equipment that was left behind."

Sumitomo undertook a $122 million overhaul to the Tonawanda plant three years before closing. It replaced older equipment, and upgraded systems to allow doubling of tire production.

It is unclear the exact work Hwa Fong will do in Tonawanda. They've said they'll bring about 200 jobs and additional employment through leasing space to other automotive-related manufacturers to create the HF Industrial Park.

"My message is for everyone to stay the course, and hopefully at some point we will get the manufacturing base back to where it was prior to Sumitomo's unfortunate demise," Vertalino said. "Hopefully [former workers], they'd be able to get themselves back into the tire making facility making honest day's wages."

BTPM NPR reached out to representatives from Hwa Fong Rubber, and did not hear back.