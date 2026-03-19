Ryan to propose a 25% tax increase to bridge budget gap

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said Thursday the city's budget gap is around $109 million, and part of his proposed remedy is to increase taxes to residents about 25%.

Ryan was speaking with reporters at the Richardson Hotel, where he announced an executive order regarding demolitions in the city. Following the contents of that press conference, he was asked about a potential tax increase.

Ryan said the city is looking at every tool at its disposal to close the gap, but there remains a gulf of $45 million.

"That $45 million gap means that every homeowner in Buffalo is going to be asked to pay about $20 to $30 a month more in taxes," Ryan said. "So it'll be probably about, right now the numbers are still back and forth, about a 25% tax increase."

Ryan said the 25% is an average based on a house valued at $225,000.

"I understand that people are worried," he said. "I'd ask people to adopt a wait-and-see approach. Wait and see what the impact on you is, not just generally a 'I'm against it.'

"For our lowest income residents, it's probably about $10 a month tax increase."

The next step in the budget process is Ryan submitting it to the Common Council for approval.