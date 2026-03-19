© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ryan to propose a 25% tax increase to bridge budget gap

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 19, 2026 at 4:23 PM EDT
State Senator Sean Ryan accepts the Democratic endorsement for Buffalo Mayor on February 22nd, 2025
Michael Loss
/
WBFO News
State Senator Sean Ryan accepts the Democratic endorsement for Buffalo Mayor on February 22nd, 2025

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said Thursday the city's budget gap is around $109 million, and part of his proposed remedy is to increase taxes to residents about 25%.

Ryan was speaking with reporters at the Richardson Hotel, where he announced an executive order regarding demolitions in the city. Following the contents of that press conference, he was asked about a potential tax increase.

Local
RELATED: How big is Buffalo's projected budget deficit? It depends who you ask
Holly Kirkpatrick

Ryan said the city is looking at every tool at its disposal to close the gap, but there remains a gulf of $45 million.

"That $45 million gap means that every homeowner in Buffalo is going to be asked to pay about $20 to $30 a month more in taxes," Ryan said. "So it'll be probably about, right now the numbers are still back and forth, about a 25% tax increase."

Ryan said the 25% is an average based on a house valued at $225,000.

"I understand that people are worried," he said. "I'd ask people to adopt a wait-and-see approach. Wait and see what the impact on you is, not just generally a 'I'm against it.'

"For our lowest income residents, it's probably about $10 a month tax increase."

The next step in the budget process is Ryan submitting it to the Common Council for approval.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff