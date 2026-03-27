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Republican leaders call for oversight of nonprofits

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By I'Jaz Ja'ciel
Published March 27, 2026 at 6:25 PM EDT
From left: Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro, former Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, Republican Attorney General candidate Saretha Komatireddy, West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson
I'Jaz Ja'ciel
From left: Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro, former Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, Republican Attorney General candidate Saretha Komatireddy, West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson

Saritha Komatireddy, the Republican candidate for New York State Attorney General, is calling out sitting Attorney General Letitia James for failing to regulate organizations that receive federal and state funding.

The attorney general oversees the state’s Charity Bureau, which is responsible for enforcing compliance of tax-exempt organizations. Komatireddy says the bureau has "little to show for its work under Letitia James.”

“Nonprofit oversight is virtually nonexistent. The issue is not a lack of laws; it is a lack of enforcement, and that failure starts at the top," Komatireddy said.

She and other Republicans argue not only has oversight been inefficient, but James hasn’t done proper follow up with organizations that have come under fire. Komatireddy says as New York’s population has declined over the past five years, the number of nonprofits has increased while utilizing billions of dollars in taxpayer funding.

The Seneca-Babcock Community Association was cited as an example. Former director Brian Pilarski resigned this month after admitting to improperly filing tax forms for the organization, causing it to lose its tax-exempt status. James stated she will help the association get back into compliance, following a request from Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro to investigate Pilarski for the organization’s financial irregularities.

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“He resigned immediately, within what, 24 hours since my letter was executed to the AG? It's not making sense,” he said.

Some are accusing partisan politics for a lack of an investigation and for Pilarski being able to remain a councilmember on the Cheektowaga Town Board.

Town of Cheektowaga Councilmember Brian Pilarski
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"I think we can all probably suspect that if he had been a Republican, there would be a universal call from many levels in the state for him to resign from everything," said West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson.

Save the Michaels is another nonprofit that shut down this month amid claims that founder Avi Israel had misappropriated funds. Former Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh said she wants James to conduct a full investigation.

“Their services are desperately needed by families that are struggling with addiction, but this is a case where lax oversight led to a terrible outcome,” she said.

Komatireddy said nonpartisan oversight is essential for getting the Charities Bureau and the state’s nonprofits on the right track, but she says the real solution comes with her taking the seat of AG. James already announced her intent to run for a third term. Elections will be held Nov. 3.
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I'Jaz Ja'ciel
I'Jaz Ja'ciel is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning investigative reporter and a Buffalo, N.Y. native. She re-joined the Buffalo Toronto Public Media NPR newsroom in February 2026, having begun her journalism career at BTPM NPR in 2019 as a weekend anchor. Ja'ciel later reported for Spectrum News 1 Buffalo and Investigative Post before her return to public media.
See stories by I'Jaz Ja'ciel