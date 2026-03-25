"That will not happen." Brian Pilarski rejects calls for his resignation from Cheektowaga Town Council

Cheektowaga Councilmember Brian Pilarski has declared that he will not resign from his position on the town board, following controversy surrounding his role as the now-former executive director of the Seneca-Babcock Community Association.

Two weeks after admitting to improperly filing taxes for the association — which led to the revocation of its non-profit status — some Cheektowaga residents have been demanding that Pilarski step down from his position as town councilmember, which he’s held since 2018.

Calls for his resignation were brought before him during a March 25 Cheektowaga Town Council meeting.

"Somebody should be calling for his head. He admitted that he didn't do the [tax form] 990s; it's time for him to go." said Cheektowaga resident Nick Brzezniak.

Some others made appeals to other town board members.

"I ask, do the right thing. Demand his resignation, and if you will not resign, censure him," said Dennis Hannon, another attendee at the meeting.

By the end of the meeting, however, Pilarski made clear his intentions regarding his future as a councilmember.

"In regards to tendering my resignation for the town board, that will not happen," he said. "My track record proves that I've done a lot for the town of Cheektowaga. I will continue to do my work for the town of Cheektowaga."

Pilarski hit back at speakers who he claimed targeted him to garner attention for their own political ambitions, noting that they had no real investment in the SBCA's affairs.

"It's very sad and unfortunate that majority of them probably don't even know where Seneca-Babcock, Schiller Park or Lovejoy is, the neighborhoods and communities that were affected by this issue," he said.

The SBCA suspended services two weeks ago, but Pilarski said that association is working to reinstate vital community programs.

Pilarski told BTPM NPR that he could not comment further on the situation due to pending investigations and audits, but during the meeting he explained why he resigned from Seneca-Babcock while maintaining that there was no misappropriation of funds nor personal gain on his part.

“I can't just be there for ribbon cuttings and everything good. I also have to be the face of the organization when things aren't good,” he said.

Cheektowaga resident Robert Hupkowicz expressed his support for Pilarski, saying he believes that the councilmember paid his penance for misfiling paperwork at the association and that he should remain on the town board.

“His job here is totally different than his job there. He was the CEO there. Here, he's one of seven votes,” he said.

Pilarski said that a full report will be released to the public when investigations conclude. Upon news of the loss of SBCA's tax-exempt status, Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro called for State Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the organization. James told WGRZ that she would not launch a probe, but that her office would instead work with city officials to help the association fix its financial issues and reclaim its non-profit status.