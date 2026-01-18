County, city officials say they're prepared for latest winter storm

In advance of a winter storm that will bring heavy snow and bitter cold wind chills to the region Sunday night through Wednesday afternoon, Erie County and City of Buffalo officials spoke Sunday evening about their preparations for responding to the event.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for every county of Western New York with the exception of Allegany County.

A Travel Advisory was issued for Erie County, taking effect at 10 p.m. Sunday.

“It is important for people to stay off the roads so we can clear the snow in a timely manner,” said Erie County Deputy Executive Lisa Chimera. “We are fortunate that schools and businesses are closed (Monday) to honor Dr. Martin Luther King. That will help greatly in removing the snow.”

Residents are advised if travel is necessary, motorists are urged to make sure their vehicle is prepared for winter conditions and that a winter survival kit is available in the vehicle.

Buffalo mayor Sean Ryan says city officials have been preparing for this weather event since Friday.

“We'll join the county and having a citywide travel advisory come into effect at 10 p.m. (Sunday) and we're asking residents to move their cars in anticipation of tomorrow's alternate side street parking. So, get your cars pulled over to the other side of the street so the plow drivers can get down and clear your street," Ryan said.

Through Wednesday afternoon, snowfall totals were expected to range from 10 to 20 inches, but the heaviest precipitation was anticipated Sunday into Monday for the northern half of Western New York, and then Monday into Tuesday for the southern half of the region.

During those heavy peak times, snowfall is anticipated to be up to 2 inches per hour.

Ryan noted that Buffalo Police and Fire Department all-terrain vehicles were on standby for use if necessary, and a large fleet of public and private vehicles were on standby as well.

“We're in contact with AMR, our ambulance providers to ensure the adequate EMS personnel will be available throughout this storm,” Ryan said. “The DPW (Department of Public Works) fleet is ready. We have 40 pieces of equipment ready, over 2,000 tons of salt on hand, 20 plus DPW crews ready and ready to scale up with water, sewer and parks personnel if the weather gets worse. We also have over 20 contractors available with over 1,000 pieces of equipment.”

Ryan added that the city has money for emergency snow removal contracts, and its Corporation Counsel was working to prepare emergency declarations and orders to be issued if needed.

