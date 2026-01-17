© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Winter Storm Watch in effect for most of WNY

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published January 17, 2026 at 10:01 AM EST
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of Western New York, from Sunday evening through Wednesday afternoon. Affected counties are shaded in light blue.
National Weather Service
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for every county of Western New York with the exception of Allegany County, beginning Sunday evening and continuing through Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy lake effect snow is expected, with accumulations of seven inches of more in more persistent areas.

Lake effect snowbands are expected to oscillate throughout this event with the greatest duration of lake snows likely from the Buffalo Metro area to Batavia southward.

Winds could gust as high as 45 miles per hour, creating blowing and drifting snow with very poor visibility in places. This weather system is expected to impact morning and evening commutes early in the week.

The National Weather Service also advises that the winds pose a risk of falling tree limbs, causing power outages.
