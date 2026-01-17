Winter Storm Watch in effect for most of WNY

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for every county of Western New York with the exception of Allegany County, beginning Sunday evening and continuing through Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy lake effect snow is expected, with accumulations of seven inches of more in more persistent areas.

Lake effect snowbands are expected to oscillate throughout this event with the greatest duration of lake snows likely from the Buffalo Metro area to Batavia southward.

Winds could gust as high as 45 miles per hour, creating blowing and drifting snow with very poor visibility in places. This weather system is expected to impact morning and evening commutes early in the week.

The National Weather Service also advises that the winds pose a risk of falling tree limbs, causing power outages.