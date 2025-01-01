Mark Swarts is BTPM Classical’s morning host from 6 to 11am. Previously, he was one of the hosts for BTPM Classical's evening program.

Mark began working at BTPM Classical in January 2017 after a 37 year hiatus from radio broadcasting. He had previously worked as Production Director and morning DJ at WWOL and WACJ, then transitioned into Software Engineering.

His love for music began as a young child listening to records and playing piano. He also performed in chorus and a cappella groups, including a community barbershop quartet.

Swarts is thrilled to be back on the radio and hosting mornings on BTPM Classical. “There’s nothing better than a cup of dark roast and Mozart in morning!” he said.