Marty Wimmer has been with BTPM Classical since 1995. He is our Midday Host and Coordinator of BTPM Classical Live on Stage! A retired music teacher with 34 years of experience in the band room, chorus room, and general music classroom, Marty also taught at the college level, worked as a church musician, and directed high school musicals. His music degrees are from Syracuse University and the University at Buffalo with additional study at Berklee.

As a composer, Marty won first prize in the 2010 Unitarian-Universalist Choral Competition and was a finalist in the 2007 Ithaca College Choral Composition Competition. His music is published by Imagine Music Publishing and has been performed locally by the Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus, the Freudig Singers, Vocalis, the Buffalo Niagara Youth Chorus, the Chromatic Club, and other school and church ensembles. His choral work Through Music is included in the NYSSMA manual as a competition piece.

Marty grew-up near Syracuse. His uncle and cousin were both world welterweight boxing champions. When Marty’s fingers weren’t on the piano keyboard, they were inside boxing gloves. He says the piano hurt more.