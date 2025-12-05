13 Musical Forms of Life | BTPM Classical Blog

Musicians and architects use similar terms when talking about their creations, including form and structure.

Marshall, my third-year college roommate at Syracuse University, was an architecture major. I was a music major. His most challenging course that year was ARC 311 Structures. Mine was MUS 311 Musical Form. The course titles were different, but the global concepts were surprisingly similar; form and structure as they apply to our disciplines.

Below are thirteen musical forms (or structures) found in classical music but expressed as though they were describing life. Do any of them describe your life? Are there any you would add?

A BALLET. My life is a graceful, but precarious dance. I’m just not required to wear a tutu or tights.

A CONCERTO. My life is like a battle or competition in which I must dazzle and stay strong.

An ÉTUDE. My life is tricky and complicated, but I have great technique and show grace under fire.

An IMPROMPTU. My life is an oxymoron of planned improvisation.

An OPERA. My life is full of twists, turns, and dubious characters wearing disguises.

A RHAPSODY. My life is episodic yet integrated, spontaneous yet planned, and occasionally blue.

A RONDO. My life is like Ground Hog’s Day – the same things keep happening repeatedly, so I’m always thankful for an occasional contrasting episode.

A SONATA. My life is a solo journey that includes an exposition, a development, and a recapitulation.

A SONG. My life is simple by design, and I change mood, tempo, and rhythm whenever I want to.

A SUITE. My life is a series of small, disconnected sections that somehow make sense strung together.

A SYMPHONY. My life has contrasting sections held together by one or two grand, overarching themes. I’ll be ready when fate knocks at my door.

A THEME & VARIATIONS. My life changes often, but regardless, I remain true to my core values.

A TONE POEM. My life is one continuous story in which the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

I took the photo attached to this blog post while traveling along the NYS Thruway last summer. It made me chuckle. I’ve heard of carrying a tune in a bucket, but never rhythm in a box!

Right now, my life is an impromptu. I make plans but end up improvising because something unexpected always seems to happen. Thus, I “plan to improvise.” Marshall eventually left architecture and became a nurse. I wonder if form and structure are terms used in nursing, too. Hmm.

Which musical form (or structure) describes your life? Please tell me about it at mwimmer@btpm.org.

