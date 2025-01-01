Opera on BTPM Classical
Experience world-class opera on BTPM Classical every Saturday at 1pm! Enjoy full performances of legendary operas by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, and more.
The Metropolitan Opera’s radio broadcasts bring the magic of live opera to our listeners. Airing December through June, listeners can experience thrilling performances from today’s most renowned opera stars alongside legendary voices from the past, spanning over nine decades of Metropolitan Opera history, live from the Lincoln Center in New York City.
The WFMT Radio Network Opera Series extends the season, offering an incredible lineup of performances to complete the year. From Milan to New York, Barcelona to Chicago, enjoy front-row access to iconic opera productions from the world’s top stages.
April 5 | Ainadamar | Osvaldo Golijov
Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov’s Grammy Award–winning first opera dramatizes the life and work of poet-playwright Federico García Lorca, who was assassinated by fascist forces at the start of the Spanish Civil War for his socialist politics and homosexuality. His story emerges through the memories of Catalan actress Margarita Xirgu, Lorca’s muse—sopranos Angel Blue and Gabriella Reyes—who reminisces to her student Nuria, portrayed by soprano Elena Villalón. Lorca himself makes a dreamlike appearance, sung as a trouser role by mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack, and flamenco singer Alfredo Tejada completes the principal cast as the Falangist politician Ramón Ruiz Alonso, who arranged Lorca’s execution. Combining features of both an opera and a passion, Ainadamar, conducted by Miguel Harth-Bedoya in his Met debut, crackles with the energy and rhythms of flamenco and rumba, as well as the violent backdrop of civil war, all of which springs forth on the Met stage in a vivid company-debut production by Brazilian director and choreographer Deborah Colker, renowned for her work with Cirque du Soleil.
MUSIC
Golijov’s score combines influences of classical, jazz, folkloric and regional, and flamenco music from a variety of Spanish sources, recalling the rich artistic and social history of the Andalucía region. There are also important sound elements that are not strictly musical at all, such as the dripping of water in the eponymous “Fountain of Tears,” gunshots, and transmissions from Radio Falange. Throughout, the composer melds traditionally operatic solos and orchestral interludes with instrumental and dance passages that draw heavily from the worlds of flamenco and rumba.
Composer: Miguel Harth-Bedoya
Conductor: Osvaldo Golijov
Venue: The Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts NYC
CAST:
Margarita Xirgu: Angel Blue
Federico García Lorca: Daniela Mack
Nuria: Elena Villalón
Ramón Ruiz Alonso: Alfredo Tejada
April 12 | Die Zauberflöte | Mozart
Simon McBurney’s uproarious full-length German-language production of Mozart’s beloved fable—with its ingenious theatrical concoction of projections, puppetry, and special effects—returns to the Met stage following its celebrated 2023 premiere. Tenor Ben Bliss and soprano Golda Schultz are the noble lovers Tamino and Pamina, and baritone Thomas Oliemans repeats his animated portrayal of the outlandish bird catcher Papageno. Soprano Kathryn Lewek reprises her hair-raising turn as the Queen of the Night, bass Stephen Milling is the priest Sarastro, and Evan Rogister conducts.
MUSIC
Die Zauberflöte was written with an eye toward a popular audience, but the varied tone of the work requires singers who can specialize in several different musical genres. The comic and earthy are represented by the baritone, Papageno, while true love in its noblest forms is conveyed by the tenor, Tamino, and the soprano, Pamina. The bass, Sarastro, expresses the solemn and the transcendental. The use of the chorus is spare but hauntingly beautiful, and fireworks are provided by the coloratura Queen of the Night
Composer: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Conductor: Evan Rogister
Venue: The Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts NYC
CAST:
Tamino: Ben Bliss
Pamina: Golda Schultz
Papageno: Thomas Oliemans
Queen of the Night: Kathryn Lewek
Sarastro: Stephen Milling
Monostatos: Thomas Ebenstein
Sprecher: Shenyang