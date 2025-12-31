Five Classical Music New Year’s Resolutions

Have you ever made a classical music New Year’s resolution? I know. Odd. But I’ve found that classical music New Year’s resolutions are easy to keep – and a heck of a lot easier than dieting or going to the gym!

Below are five suggestions for classical music New Year’s resolutions. If you’d like to add another idea to the list, share it with me at mwimmer@btpm.org. I’ll write a follow-up blog post soon and include your idea.



Listen more intentionally. Once a week put all distractions aside and really listen to a piece of music. Focus on what you’re hearing, how the themes unfold and develop, and more importantly, how the music makes you feel. Discover new composers. Choose names you’ve heard us mention on BTPM Classical but know little about. Make it point to learn all you can about them. You could read about their childhoods, countries, musical styles, and musical influences. You might even discover an “indelicate” secret or two in your reading – and what’s more fun than finding out about an indelicate secret? Experience classical music live. I know concert tickets can be expensive these days, but there are free concerts too, especially in the summer. Go to them. In fact, we’d love it if you’d join us for our free concert series called BTPM Classical Live On Stage. Once a month, we host a free concert right here in our studios. Go to www.btpm.org/events to register. Learn the stories behind your favorite pieces of music. What inspired the composers to write the pieces you love so much? Read about it. Context can really enhance listening. Share classical music with others. Recommend pieces you love to friends and family. Talk about them. Better yet, listen to them together. Make listening dates! Classical music has a way of bringing people together. Shared experiences do that.

These are my ideas. I’d love to hear yours too. Send them to me at mwimmer@btpm.org. And on a personal note, thank you for reading our blog and for supporting BTPM Classical. May the new year bring you happiness, health, and lots of great music!