Happy Thanksgiving! The Bills are playing KC and why not do a Thanksgiving BBQ themed setup this year while you get ready for the 8:20 p.m. game (and try not to fall asleep after eating too much). There are a million recipes and opinions on the right way to do KC BBQ and sauce, so instead of starting a heated debate… I’m going to give you a side that pairs great with BBQ but still has that Thanksgiving flair. GO Bills! Let’s get into some Thanksgiving slaw.

For the dressing:



6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, finely minced

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Slaw:



2 cups very thinly sliced cabbage, use a mandolin if you have one

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup almonds, sliced

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

To make the slaw, chop and combine the cabbage, onion and parsley in a bowl and set aside.

Add all of the dressing ingredients into a bowl, or a jar with a lid and stir/shake well to mix thoroughly.

Right before serving, add the dried cranberries and sliced almonds. Mix dressing well again, pour over slaw and mix until evenly coated. Serve immediately and GO BILLS!

