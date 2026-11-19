Time for Miami and one of my favorite food items of the football season, the Cuban sandwich. What started in Havana as a popular street food for laborers, it made its way to Key West and eventually Tampa and Miami, where they have their own specific versions. We’re going with the Miami variant this week as the Bills get ready to squish the fish. Regardless of what the weather is like in Orchard Park on Sunday, this one will be sure to warm and fill you up before a day of tailgating antics. GO BILLS!

INGREDIENTS



1 pork tenderloin

1 cup mojo marinade

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

3 loaves Cuban bread

Yellow mustard

8 slices Swiss cheese

¾ lb sliced deli ham

Dill pickles (whole or sliced)

Butter

DIRECTIONS



Pierce the pork tenderloin with a small knife or fork all over and cover with mojo marinade and Cajun seasoning. Let sit at least one hour, or overnight. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Take tenderloin out of marinade and then place it on a baking tray. Roast for 20-30 minutes until fully cooked. You can broil or raise the heat to 450 for the last 5-10 minutes if you want to sear the outside. Rest for 10 minutes before slicing on a bias. Take your Cuban bread and spread mustard on the inner sides. Stack with two slices of Swiss cheese, 3-4 slices of ham, pickle slices to cover and a few thin slices of roast pork. Spread outside of bread with butter and place in a hot skillet or sandwich press. Keep in pan until both sides are golden brown and the cheese has melted, about 5 mins total.

GO BILLS!