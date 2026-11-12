New York | New Jersey Disco Fries

They may be called the NY Jets, but the Buffalo Bills are New York’s only football team. We’re tapping into the regional foods of New Jersey and one of my favorites. It’s New York’s answer to Canada’s poutine, we’re talking about Disco Fries.

If you’ve ever wanted poutine but just can’t find cheese curds in your area, Disco Fries are a great alternative. It’s also fantastic tailgating food and the right kind of thing to eat when you’re getting ready for a day of football.

Cutting and frying your own fries would definitely be superior to using the frozen variety, but be careful if that’s the route you take… especially at a rowdy tailgate. Keep the fryer away from table-breaking at all costs. GO BILLS!

Ingredients



24 ounces frozen french fries (or fresh cut and fry)

3 tablespoons butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 cups beef broth

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Directions

