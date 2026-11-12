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New York | New Jersey Disco Fries

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Marc Smith
Published November 12, 2026 at 11:01 AM EST
Background is a photo of meat on a barbeque. Over the top of that is the logo for FOTOT with a hand holding a football, a fork, a spatula, and The Bridge logo

They may be called the NY Jets, but the Buffalo Bills are New York’s only football team. We’re tapping into the regional foods of New Jersey and one of my favorites. It’s New York’s answer to Canada’s poutine, we’re talking about Disco Fries.

If you’ve ever wanted poutine but just can’t find cheese curds in your area, Disco Fries are a great alternative. It’s also fantastic tailgating food and the right kind of thing to eat when you’re getting ready for a day of football.

Cutting and frying your own fries would definitely be superior to using the frozen variety, but be careful if that’s the route you take… especially at a rowdy tailgate. Keep the fryer away from table-breaking at all costs. GO BILLS!

Ingredients

  • 24 ounces frozen french fries (or fresh cut and fry)
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups beef broth
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 F.
  • Spread frozen fries onto a baking sheet and bake for 18 minutes until heated through.
  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and whisk to form a paste. Let cook over medium low heat for a couple minutes until it starts to darken. Add beef broth 1 splash at a time, whisking after each addition, until smooth.
  • Add garlic powder, onion powder, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper. Whisk, and simmer for another 2 minutes.
  • When fries are finished, top with shredded mozzarella cheese. Bake for another 8-10 minutes until the cheese is melted.
  • Pour gravy all over the cheesy fries. Garnish with chopped parsley, if desired, and serve. Go Bills!
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Food of the Opposing TeamBTPM The Bridge Blog
Marc Smith
Marc Smith plays a vibrant blend of tracks, combining fresh releases with timeless favorites. His relaxed approach and deep knowledge of music create an engaging experience that keeps you listening. Marc offers the perfect balance of discovery and energy, the perfect companion to your day.
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